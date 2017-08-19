Mets' AJ Ramos: Could keep closer role in September
Ramos may remain the Mets' closer to finish off 2017 even after Jeurys Familia (shoulder) comes off the DL, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Mets manager Terry Collins suggested Friday that the team won't push Familia back into high-leverage situations right away after he rejoins the bullpen, which is expected to happen in a week or two. "He'll get back in there. I don't know where it will be, if it's going to be the ninth inning right out of the gate," Collins said. "But I think the most important thing we're going to need to see is after the rehab that the health's good. ... We're not worried about [Familia proving himself in] pressure situations. This guy's pitched in the biggest ones there is. As long as he leaves this year knowing that he's healthy, that's going to be a big step." Ramos will remain the team's closer at least through the end of the month, but his fantasy utility may not take a big hit even after Familia comes off the DL.
