Mets' AJ Ramos: Dealing with sore biceps
Ramos is dealing with biceps tendinitis, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
It's not clear how long Ramos has been feeling the soreness, but it could have been a factor in him allowing five earned runs and 13 runners to reach base via hit or walk over his last four outings. Ramos is considered day-to-day, and the Mets will determine his next step after he plays catch Tuesday.
