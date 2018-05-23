Ramos served up a two-run home run to Derek Dietrich in the eighth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

The right-hander is enduring a brutal May, posting a 7.27 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 8.2 innings. While the K:BB is encouraging, Ramos' struggles may have cost him his spot as the Mets' main alternative to Jeurys Familia in closing situations, as Robert Gsellman and not Ramos picked up the save Sunday with Familia unavailable.