Ramos (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

He has given up eight earned runs over his last 4.2 innings, and either suffered or was finally diagnosed with a right shoulder strain after giving up three runs in Saturday's game against the Brewers. It is unclear how long he will be sidelined. Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo have been the best Mets setup men to own in fantasy thus far.