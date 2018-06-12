Mets' AJ Ramos: May need surgery
Ramos is considering surgery to address his shoulder injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Ramos has been on the disabled list since May 28 with a right shoulder strain. He's expected to receive a second opinion on the injury in the coming days, after which the veteran right-hander will know if surgery is necessary. Even if Ramos is able to avoid going under the knife, it sounds like the Mets are preparing to be without him for an extended period. "We certainly don't expect him back anytime soon," general manager Sandy Alderson said.
