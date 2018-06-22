Ramos was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday.

This was merely a housekeeping move as Ramos will remain sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a torn labrum. With Ramos shifting to the 60-day DL, he will be removed from the 40-man roster, making room for Drew Smith and Kevin Kaczmarski on the big-league club. In addition, Hansel Robles was designated for assignment.

