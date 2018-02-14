Mets' AJ Ramos: Not primary option for saves
Ramos is behind Jeurys Familia in the closer pecking order, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Ramos, who was the primary closer for the Marlins for two and a half seasons, was briefly the Mets' closer while Familia was on the disabled list last season. Earlier reports this offseason suggested that the Mets would use a closer-by-committe approach, but pitching coach Dave Eiland now says that Familia will get "most" of the save chances. That certainly doesn't rule Ramos out from getting any saves, and a run of poor outings from Familia could easily see them flipping roles, but for now, don't expect Ramos to get anywhere near half of the Mets' save opportunities.
