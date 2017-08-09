Play

Mets' AJ Ramos: Notches first save as Met

Ramos struck out two and gave up a solo home run in the ninth inning while recording his 21st save of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

The save was his first since being traded to the Mets, but Ramos has hardly been dominant for his new club -- he's been scored upon in three of four appearances since the trade, bumping his ERA on the year to 4.12. With Jeurys Familia (shoulder) throwing bullpen sessions and inching closer to a return, Ramos' days as the Mets' closer may not last too much longer.

