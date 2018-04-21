Mets' AJ Ramos: Strong relief performance Friday
Ramos struck out two in a perfect ninth inning during Friday's extra-inning win over the Braves.
The right-hander's control has been shaky through the early part of the season, leading to a 7:7 K:BB in 8.2 innings, but Ramos has allowed only two hits to maintain a strong 2.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. The Mets' success so far has also provided him with a win and five holds, giving him solid fantasy value in formats that count the latter, and Ramos remains the most likely alternative for saves on nights Jeurys Familia is unavailable.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...