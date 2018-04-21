Ramos struck out two in a perfect ninth inning during Friday's extra-inning win over the Braves.

The right-hander's control has been shaky through the early part of the season, leading to a 7:7 K:BB in 8.2 innings, but Ramos has allowed only two hits to maintain a strong 2.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. The Mets' success so far has also provided him with a win and five holds, giving him solid fantasy value in formats that count the latter, and Ramos remains the most likely alternative for saves on nights Jeurys Familia is unavailable.