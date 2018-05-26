Ramos walked the only two batters he faced Friday, bringing home the winning run in a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

Only one of the nine pitches Ramos threw in the 10th inning found the strike zone, and his final offering to Travis Shaw didn't even travel 60 feet. The veteran reliever is in a major funk right now, giving up five runs and posting a 5:5 K:BB over his last five appearances, and his 5.21 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 6.6 BB/9 on the season make him tough for either the Mets, or fantasy GMs, to trust.