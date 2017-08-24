Mets' AJ Ramos: Whiffs two for 23rd save
Ramos struck out a pair of Diamondbacks and worked around a walk for his 23rd save Wednesday.
He had a tough little stretch in late July and early August, but Ramos has righted the ship with five straight hitless, scoreless outings. However, the Mets haven't been providing him with many save opportunities; this was his first since Aug. 11.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...