Mets' AJ Ramos: Whiffs two for 23rd save

Ramos struck out a pair of Diamondbacks and worked around a walk for his 23rd save Wednesday.

He had a tough little stretch in late July and early August, but Ramos has righted the ship with five straight hitless, scoreless outings. However, the Mets haven't been providing him with many save opportunities; this was his first since Aug. 11.

