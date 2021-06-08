Almora (shoulder) will join Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After getting Kevin Pillar (nose) back from the injured list last week, Almora looks on track to become the next Mets outfielder to return from injury. Before going down with a bruised left shoulder in late May, the 27-year-old had seen limited action for the Mets, logging only 22 plate appearances on the season. However, with two other everyday outfielders in Brandon Nimmo (finger) and Michael Conforto (hamstring) facing uncertain timelines to return from the IL, Almora could have the opportunity to pick up more work with the big club once he completes his rehab assignment. Almora boasts decent bat-to-ball skills and maintains a lifetime .267 average, but beyond that, he hasn't shown a fantasy-friendly profile when given steady playing time at various points during his career.