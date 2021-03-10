Almora's chances of breaking camp on the big-league roster improved after Jose Martinez injured his knee, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The last spot on the roster could still go to a pitcher, but if the Mets opt for another position player, Almora's track record against left-handed pitching (career .915 OPS against LHP) would give him an edge, and having another skilled defensive outfielder on the bench would also allow manager Luis Rojas to deploy Kevin Pillar a little more freely. Even if Almora does win a spot though, it's one that would have limited fantasy utility.