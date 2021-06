Almora (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Almora joined the Mets at Nationals Park on Friday, so it wasn't very surprising when manager Luis Rojas announced that the team plans to activate the 27-year-old Saturday. He appeared in eight rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse and could split playing time with Kevin Pillar in center field while Brandon Nimmo (finger) remains sidelined.