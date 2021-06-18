Almora (shoulder) has joined the Mets at Nationals Park on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Almora hasn't been activated ahead of Friday's matchup against Washington, but his presence with the team signals that he has completed his rehab assignment and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list soon. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since late May, but he recently appeared in eight rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse and hit .231 with a home run, three runs and two RBI during that time. Almora will go through a full baseball activities progression Friday and could be activated Saturday, DiComo reports.