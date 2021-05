Almora was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder bruise Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Almora crashed into the wall in center field during Tuesday's game against the Orioles, and his initial X-rays came back clean. With Brandon Nimmo (hand) also on the injured list, Kevin Pillar should continue to see most of the time in center field, while Khalil Lee was recalled by the Mets in a corresponding move.