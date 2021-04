Almora has played in seven games so far this season but only has four plate appearances, going 1-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts.

The 27-year-old is very clearly the Mets' fifth outfielder right now, with Kevin Pillar getting the call to start instead whenever there's a vacancy in the outfield. Pillar's poor start at the plate could open the door for Almora to make his first start of the season this weekend if Brandon Nimmo (hip) is still on the mend, however.