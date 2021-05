Almora (shoulder) is ramping up baseball activities and could begin a rehab assignment within a week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 27-year-old had yet to resume swinging last week but appears to have made significant progress in his recovery. Almora's potential return will be a welcome sight for the Mets with Brandon Nimmo (finger), Kevin Pillar (nose) and Michael Conforto (hamstring) among the many players also on the injured list.