The Mets will call up Carrillo from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carrillo is a 28-year-old who pitched in independent ball and the Mexican League over the previous four seasons before signing a minor-league deal with the Mets in November. He has split the 2025 season between Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse, tossing 5.2 perfect innings with 10 strikeouts at the latter stop while reaching 100 mph with his fastball. Carrillo will work out of the bullpen and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.