Canario was traded from the Cubs to the Mets in exchange for cash considerations Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Canario has showcased plenty of power during his time in the minors. He belted 18 home runs at Triple-A Iowa during the 2024 campaign, though he's appeared in only 21 total games in the major leagues during his professional career. Canario will get a spot on the 40-man roster upon his arrival to New York with the Mets freeing up a spot by placing Nick Madrigal (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list.