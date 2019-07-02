Mets' Alexander Ramirez: Inks contract with Mets
Ramirez signed a $2.05 million deal with the Mets, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Tall and lean with a strong, impactful left-handed swing at the plate, Ramirez has a chance to turn into an offensive force down the road. Despite measuring in at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, evaluators expect Ramirez to be able to stick in center field, where his 60-grade speed fits well. It's easy to envision Ramirez turning into a 20/20 threat, but the big question will be whether he hits for a high average against pro pitching.
