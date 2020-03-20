Play

Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Sanchez was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he was unable to carve-out a spot on the big-league roster before the suspension of spring training. The 23-year-old will return to Syracuse once the season resumes, where he posted a .179/.277/.250 slash line in 65 plate appearances last season.

