Sanchez was recalled to serve as the 29th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez will be available as a third catcher for Saturday's twin bill as the Mets compete for a narrow chance at a spot in the playoffs. The 23-year-old appeared in five games earlier this season, going 1-for-9 with one walk and three strikeouts.