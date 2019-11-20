Play

Sanchez was added to the Mets' 40-man roster Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This protects the 22-year-old from the Rule 5 draft. Sanchez is a glove-first catcher who has been a below-league-average hitter at every stop above rookie ball. He hit .179 with zero home runs in 21 games at Triple-A and should return to that level this season. He profiles as a potential backup catcher long term.

