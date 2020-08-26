site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Ali Sanchez: Recalled for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
Sanchez was recalled from the alternate training site and is starting Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
The 23-year-old is apparently serving as the 29th man for the twin bill, and he'll receive the spot start in the nightcap. Sanchez made his big-league debut Aug. 10 and went 0-for-1.
