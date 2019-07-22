Rosario went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.

His second-inning shot gave the Mets an early 2-0 lead, but that was all the offense they could muster in the 12-inning affair. Rosario has been red hot in July, hitting .392 (20-for-51) through 14 games, but even when he's playing well, the 23-year-old finds a way to remind everyone he's far from a finished product -- he has only one steal in four attempts on the month. On the season, the shortstop is slashing .274/.315/.444 with 11 homers, 11 steals, 46 RBI and 47 runs.