Mets' Amed Rosario: Clubs 11th homer
Rosario went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.
His second-inning shot gave the Mets an early 2-0 lead, but that was all the offense they could muster in the 12-inning affair. Rosario has been red hot in July, hitting .392 (20-for-51) through 14 games, but even when he's playing well, the 23-year-old finds a way to remind everyone he's far from a finished product -- he has only one steal in four attempts on the month. On the season, the shortstop is slashing .274/.315/.444 with 11 homers, 11 steals, 46 RBI and 47 runs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...