Rosario went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Friday's victory over the Marlins.

Rosario smashed a homer with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, propelling the Mets to an early 7-0 lead. The 23-year-old shortstop has been heating up at the dish over his last few contests, and he now owns a six-game hitting streak. He's 9-for-25 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI over that stretch.