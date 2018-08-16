Rosario went 4-for-7 with a homer, a stolen base, three RBI and four runs scored in Thursday afternoon's 24-4 routing of the Phillies.

Rosario got the party started with a leadoff blast to begin the game and the Mets offense never looked back. The 22-year-old shortstop now owns a .244 average with 31 extra-base hits, 14 stolen bags and 51 runs scored in 385 at-bats this season.