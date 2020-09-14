Rosario could be moved to center field in 2021, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The Mets briefly considered moving Rosario to the outfield last year, but the idea could get a more serious look this offseason with Andres Gimenez making a strong case, both offensively and defensively, that he's a better -- or at least a more reliable -- option at shortstop. Rosario is still only 24, so the team isn't going to give up on him just yet, but his future looks a lot more uncertain than it did during his strong second half in 2019.