Rosario went 5-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, four runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

The shortstop has exploded in August, collecting nine hits in his last two games and slashing .383/.393/.533 through 13 games on the month. The 23-year-old only has one homer, two steals, three RBI and 10 runs during that stretch, but with Jeff McNeil (hamstring) on the shelf, Rosario is getting a look in the leadoff spot for the Mets -- an assignment that should come with more opportunities to produce fantasy value.