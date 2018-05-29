Mets' Amed Rosario: Drives in three in Monday's nightcap
Rosario went 2-for-5 with three RBI in a win over the Braves during the second game of Monday's doubleheader.
He chipped in some fantasy value in the matinee as well, going 1-for-4 with his third stolen base of the season, Rosario has put together a nice little hot streak, slashing .313/.353/.594 over his last 10 games with three homers, two steals, six RBI and five runs, and while the 22-year-old will probably have plenty of peaks and valleys in his production ahead, he seems to have found his footing in the majors as he approaches his 100th game with the Mets.
