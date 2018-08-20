Rosario went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over Philadelphia.

In the five-game series against the Phillies, Rosario racked up 10 hits, seven RBI and eight runs scored. He's slashing .247/.290/.372 in 431 plate appearances this season. Rosario has also collected 14 stolen bases with 32 extra-base hits.

More News
Our Latest Stories