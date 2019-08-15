Rosario went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday in the Mets' 6-4 loss to the Braves.

Rosario slotted into the leadoff spot in place of the injured Jeff McNeil (hamstring) and delivered a quality imitation of the National League's No. 2 ranked hitter in batting average (.332). The 23-year-old will handle the table-setting duties again in Thursday's series finale and could enjoy a temporary spike in his fantasy value with McNeil on the shelf for at least the next week.