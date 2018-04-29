Mets' Amed Rosario: Heads to bench Sunday
Rosario is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Rosario had started the previous five games, going 4-for-19 to drop his season average to .241. A 4.8 percent walk rate and lack of power has limited Rosario to an underwhelming .615, 50 points below the mark he posted as a rookie last season. The slow start doesn't put Rosario in any immediate danger of losing his starting role, but manager Mickey Callaway may opt to mix in Jose Reyes more liberally at shortstop until the youngster offers more production at the plate.
