Rosario is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Rosario has collected four hits in his last two starts but will give way to Jose Reyes at shortstop. Manager Terry Collins recently announced that the Mets' top prospect will continue to receive regular days of rest moving forward in order to keep him fresh during long season.

