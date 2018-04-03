Rosario is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Rosario will head to the bench for the first time all season after starting the Mets' first three games and going 3-for-11 (.273) with three RBI and two runs scored. In his place, Jose Reyes will pick up the start at shortstop, hitting eighth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories