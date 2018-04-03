Mets' Amed Rosario: Heads to bench Tuesday
Rosario is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Rosario will head to the bench for the first time all season after starting the Mets' first three games and going 3-for-11 (.273) with three RBI and two runs scored. In his place, Jose Reyes will pick up the start at shortstop, hitting eighth.
More News
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Strong Opening Day performance•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Will hit ninth to begin season•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Blasts first spring homer Tuesday•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Likely to hit at bottom of order•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Looks healthy Saturday•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Leading off against Yankees•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...