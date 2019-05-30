Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss at Dodger Stadium.

Rosario launched a leadoff homer off Julio Urias in the seventh inning to put the Mets ahead 7-3, but a ninth-inning rally surged the Dodgers ahead for good. The 23-year-old has had somewhat of a quiet season, batting .262/.309/.432 with six home runs, 29 RBI and 21 runs scored.

