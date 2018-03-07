Mets' Amed Rosario: Injury reclassified as groin soreness
The Mets revealed Wednesday that Rosario, who was previously diagnosed with left knee soreness, is instead nursing with a sore groin, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Rosario underwent an MRI on the knee Tuesday that returned negative, and it appears the scans detected the true source of the shortstop's discomfort in the process. The Mets are labeling Rosario as day-to-day, so he doesn't look to be in any real danger of missing Opening Day at this time. That being said, the 22-year-old is missing out on meaningful at-bats during Grapefruit League play, which may result in the Mets restricting his workload more than they had originally intended once the regular season begins.
