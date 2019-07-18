Rosario went 4-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a home run, four runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's rout of the Twins.

The long ball was his first since June 25, but Rosario has otherwise been on fire in July, hitting safely in seven straight games and compiling a .455/.500/.697 slash line on the month after Wednesday's explosion. On the year, the 23-year-old is now hitting .274 with a career-high 10 homers, 10 steals, 44 runs and 45 RBI in 92 games