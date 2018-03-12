Rosario hit ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game and is expected to begin the season slotted in at the bottom of the Mets' batting order, Kevin Kernan of The New York Post reports.

There's a small chance the young shortstop could see some work in the leadoff spot early in the season while Michael Conforto (shoulder) is on the DL, but manager Mickey Callaway is intent on loading some OBP at the top of his batting order, and at this stage of Rosario's career that's not part of his offensive profile -- he drew a walk in only 1.8 percent of his 170 plate appearances during his big-league debut last season. Hitting ahead of the pitcher in the No. 8 spot won't help Rosario's fantasy value, but the 22-year-old has the raw talent to work his way higher in the lineup with a strong start to 2018.