Mets' Amed Rosario: Likely to hit at bottom of order
Rosario hit ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game and is expected to begin the season slotted in at the bottom of the Mets' batting order, Kevin Kernan of The New York Post reports.
There's a small chance the young shortstop could see some work in the leadoff spot early in the season while Michael Conforto (shoulder) is on the DL, but manager Mickey Callaway is intent on loading some OBP at the top of his batting order, and at this stage of Rosario's career that's not part of his offensive profile -- he drew a walk in only 1.8 percent of his 170 plate appearances during his big-league debut last season. Hitting ahead of the pitcher in the No. 8 spot won't help Rosario's fantasy value, but the 22-year-old has the raw talent to work his way higher in the lineup with a strong start to 2018.
More News
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Looks healthy Saturday•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Leading off against Yankees•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Will play three innings Saturday•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Expected to play Friday•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Expects to be back soon•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Injury reclassified as groin soreness•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Lance Lynn
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...