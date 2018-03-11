Mets' Amed Rosario: Looks healthy Saturday
Rosario went 1-for-2 with a leadoff double in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
He also looked good in the field, and Rosario's groin issue appears to be behind him. The 22-year-old will begin the season as the Mets' starting shortstop, and while his primary fantasy contribution will likely come via the stolen base, he's capable of better than the .248/.271/.394 slash line he posted in 46 major-league games last year.
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.