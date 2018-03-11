Rosario went 1-for-2 with a leadoff double in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

He also looked good in the field, and Rosario's groin issue appears to be behind him. The 22-year-old will begin the season as the Mets' starting shortstop, and while his primary fantasy contribution will likely come via the stolen base, he's capable of better than the .248/.271/.394 slash line he posted in 46 major-league games last year.