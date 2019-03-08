Mets' Amed Rosario: Not in Friday's lineup
Rosario (hand) is out of the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Marlins, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Rosario was hit by a pitch on the left hand during Monday's game against the Rays and has yet to return to game action. The 23-year-old will hopefully return to the lineup within a few days as he appears to have avoided serious injury with X-rays coming back negative.
