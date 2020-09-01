site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Amed Rosario: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rosario isn't starting Tuesday against the Orioles.
Rosario has gone hitless in his past six at-bats, and he'll get a day off Tuesday. Andres Gimenez will start at shortstop in his absence.
