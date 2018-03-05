Rosario (knee) will be held out of the Mets' Grapefruit League lineup Monday against the Tigers, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, Rosario was on the field a few hours before Monday's game, but the young shortstop wasn't permitted to take part in any baserunning drills. The lack of activity shouldn't necessarily be taken as a sign that Rosario experienced a setback with his left knee, as the Mets may simply be taking a cautious approach early in spring with the 22-year-old.