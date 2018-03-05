Mets' Amed Rosario: Not playing Monday vs. Detroit
Rosario (knee) will be held out of the Mets' Grapefruit League lineup Monday against the Tigers, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Per Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, Rosario was on the field a few hours before Monday's game, but the young shortstop wasn't permitted to take part in any baserunning drills. The lack of activity shouldn't necessarily be taken as a sign that Rosario experienced a setback with his left knee, as the Mets may simply be taking a cautious approach early in spring with the 22-year-old.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...