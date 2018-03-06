Rosario remains out of the Mets' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday against the Astros after experiencing renewed tightness on the side of his left knee, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record. The Mets plan to reevaluate Rosario later Tuesday.

Manager Mickey Callaway was previously optimistic that Rosario would be able to return to action Tuesday after experiencing knee irritation over the weekend, but that plan was scrapped after the young shortstop dealt with renewed discomfort while trying to jog Monday, per Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News. The severity of Rosario's setback remains unclear, but the Mets may elect to send him in for an MRI to determine the extent of the knee issue. Should Rosario remain sidelined for a few more exhibition games, Jose Reyes and Gavin Cecchini would benefit from added reps at shortstop.