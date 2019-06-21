Rosario is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Rosario received the day off Sunday and has since found his groove at the plate, going 6-for-15 with two runs scored, two RBI and two doubles in four games. He nonetheless will head to the bench Friday while Adeiny Hechavarria enters the lineup at shortstop.

More News
Our Latest Stories