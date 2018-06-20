Mets' Amed Rosario: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Rosario is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
He is hitting .204/.232/.315 with one home run and one steal in 54 June at-bats. Jose Reyes is starting at shortstop, hitting eighth.
