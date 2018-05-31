Mets' Amed Rosario: Scores twice Wednesday
Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Braves.
It's his third straight multi-hit game, and Rosario now boasts a .350/.381/.650 slash line over his last dozen contests. The 22-year-old also contributed with his glove Wednesday, starting a double play in the eighth inning that snuffed out an Atlanta rally. His overall fantasy production on the season remains flimsy, but Rosario has the tools to put together a big summer if things are beginning to click for him.
