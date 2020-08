Rosario went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.

The shortstop has had a tough start to 2020 at the plate but he seems to be coming around. Rosario has collected four hits in the last two games, including his second homer of the year, but on the season he's still slashing just .224/.224/.355 and is still looking for both his first walk, and his first stolen base.