Mets' Amed Rosario: Shows no signs of injury
Rosario went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against St. Louis.
Rosario didn't skip a beat after missing almost a week of game action due to a hand injury. He belted a three-run homer over the fence in left during the second inning to give the Mets an early 4-0 lead. He was later plunked by a pitch in the fourth. The 23-year-old shortstop continues his impressive spring, as he's now 7-for-14 with two home runs, six RBI, a stolen base and seven runs scored.
